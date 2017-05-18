1-month-old hospitalized; father charged with felony abuse

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say an airman at an Air Force base is charged with abusing his 1-month-old daughter, who is hospitalized with multiple injuries.

Goldsboro police told local media outlets that Airman 1st Class Eric Schmidt from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is charged with felony child abuse.

According to police, Reagan Schmidt was taken to a local hospital with breathing difficulties, but was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious internal injuries, including broken ribs and bleeding around her brain. An investigation was launched after Vidant staff identified her injuries as possibly having stemmed from child abuse.

Reagan’s birthday was Monday.

Schmidt, who is jailed on a $750,000 secured bond, was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. It’s not known if he has an attorney.