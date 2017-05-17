Wood Ducks to host Father’s Day Baseball Clinic

Kinston, North Carolina – The Down East Wood Ducks announced earlier today that they will conduct a Father’s Day Baseball Clinic on Saturday, June 17th at 10 am at Grainger Stadium. The clinic will provide an opportunity for Fathers and their sons or daughters to learn basic drills from members of the Wood Ducks Coaching Staff and Wood Ducks Players.

“We are so excited to host the Father’s Day Baseball clinic and give families a chance to learn basic baseball drills that they can practice year round”, said Wade Howell, Wood Ducks GM. “I think there are a lot of girls and boys that learn the fundamentals of the game in their backyard with their father showing them how to field, hit or throw, so we hope this clinic will provide a lesson plan that they can use.”

The clinic, which is open to all kids ages 4-12, will take place on Saturday, June 17th (the day before Father’s Day) from 10am-11:30am on the field at Grainger Stadium. Cost of the clinic is $35 for a Father and one (1) child with the ability to add on additional kids at $15 each. Lil DEWD Kids Club Members and their Dad can attend for a special discounted price of $20 and each additional Lil DEWD member is only $5 each.

The registration fee will not only give the participants access to the 1.5 hour clinic but each Father and child will receive a reserved seat ticket for the Wood Ducks game later that night vs. the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. In addition, each child will receive a Wood Ducks Father’s Day Baseball Clinic t-shirt, compliments of the Wood Ducks and the Kinston/Lenoir County Parks and Recreation Department.

Space for the clinic is limited and registration closes on Monday, June 12th. Contact Charlie Casey at 252-686-5154 or ccasey@woodducksbaseball.com to register for the clinic and/or to sign your son or daughter up for the Lil DEWD Kids Club.

Follow the team on Twitter @GoWoodDucks, Facebook.com/GoWoodDucks, and Instagram @GoWoodDucks. Team offices are open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.