Small business info sessions to be held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Small Business Plan Competition Information Sessions are being held at Sheppard Memorial Library Wednesday and Thursday.

The sessions are meant for those who have ideas for locating, relocating or expanding a business in Greenville, and for those who want to learn more about the Small Business Plan Competition.

The winner will receive 15-thousand dollars that can be used towards their business in Uptown or West Greenville.

“They can use that grant for business capital, kind of a variety of things,” said Tom Wisemiller of Greenville’s Economic Development Office. “It’s a really flexible grant. It can be for payroll and for equipment and everything. So basically it would jump start their expansion plans or new business plans. Gives them a little extra capital.”

If you missed the session on Wednesday, you can attend the second information session on Thursday at 2 p.m. in Meeting Room A at the library.

The deadline to submit an application for the Summer of 2017 grant cycle is July 3rd.