Seymour Johnson airman charged with abusing one-month-old daughter

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An active duty airman assigned to Seymour Johnson AFB is facing child abuse charges after his nearly one-month-old daughter had to be airlifted to Vidant Medical Center with extensive injuries.

Eric Schmidt was arrested Tuesday and charged with non-sexual felony child abuse with serious bodily injuries.

The Goldsboro Police Department said Schmidt is accused of directly causing the injuries sustained by his daughter, which included a fractured/broken tibia, fractured/broken ribs and subdural hematomas around her brain.

The Goldsboro Police Department Investigative Services Bureau was notified Friday there was an infant child at Vidant Medical Center Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Greenville with extensive injuries attributed to child abuse.

The child was originally seen at Wayne Memorial Hospital on Thursday for breathing difficulties. The child was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center soon thereafter when, police say, serious internal injuries were discovered.

Schmidt is being held at the Wayne County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is Wednesday in Wayne County District Court.