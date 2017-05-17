Pirates to sit Kruczynski, Benton for final series at UConn

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina will not use pitchers Evan Kruczynski and Trey Benton against UConn this weekend to give them rest before the upcoming American Baseball Championships in Clearwater, Florida.

East Carolina must win the American tournament in order to make an NCAA regional this season .

“Our pitching will be a little off this weekend,” said third year coach Cliff Godwin. “Kruz (Evan Kruczynski) and Trey Benton won’t pitch this weekend. We want them to get a few extra days rest as we play on Tuesday or Wednesday. Some different guys will need to step up and a lot of guys will get to play up there and we’re looking forward to getting on the road. We’ll be gone for a while.”

East Carolina is currently in eighth place in the American. If the Pirates don’t move up, then they will open the tournament on Tuesday night against the top seed.

UConn swept the Pirates in Greenville earlier this season.

East Carolina is 28-25 on the season and just 6-15 in the American Athletic Conference.

9 on your side Sports will be with the Pirates in Clearwater for the American tournament with complete coverage.