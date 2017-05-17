Multinational training exercise happening aboard Camp Lejeune

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – A multinational exercise is taking place aboard Camp Lejeune.

The 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO) is hosted a live-fire demonstration during exercise Burmese Chase on Wednesday.

“It allows us to integrate with those indirect fire agencies,” Lt. Chase Montambo, 2nd Tank Battalion, said. “It gets to show other communities as well as NATO partners what tanks can do.”

It’s a long-running training exercise between British Army’s 148 Battery and ANGLICO that also includes participation from elements of the Dutch Marine Corps, Netherlands 25th Reconnaissance Surveillance and Target Acquisition Squadron, Norwegian Brigade-North Surveillance and Target Acquisition Battery, and the French 6th Light Armored Brigade.

The exercise’s purpose is to provide interoperability among allied tactics, techniques, and procedures as well as to maintain the strong relationship with allied counterparts.

“The world is an uncertain place at the moment and we could be sent back to Iraq or Afghanistan to maybe Syria,” said 2nd Warrant Officer Paul Holland, British Army 148 Battery. “We’re one of your biggest allies, and we want you to be one of our biggest allies, so we want to be able to work with each other.”

The 2nd ANGLICO provides Marine Air-Ground Task Force commanders a liaison capability with foreign area expertise to plan, coordinate, employ and conduct terminal control of fires in support of joint, allied and coalition forces.

“To come out to North Carolina and get a lot of our allies in one place at one time from four different countries and work through various plans just getting ready for any type of contingencies or plans for combat operations is a great opportunity,” Maj. Jason Reukama, 2nd ANGLICO, said.

Wednesday’s exercises included M1A1 Abrams, artillery fire from seven km away and 81 mm mortars affecting various mechanized targets. This is the 12th day of the exercise.