Jellyfish washing up on eastern shores

By Published:

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)–As waters warm up, beach visitors should be on the lookout for jellyfish.

Over at Hammocks Beach State Park’s Bear Island, rangers say they’ve seen jellyfish washing up on the shores, but haven’t seen any Portuguese man-of-war jellyfish, which are more venomous.

Rangers say the amount of jellyfish washing up is typical for this time of year.

“Most of the jellyfish that we are seeing wash up on our beach are the cannonball jellyfish,” Ranger Brian Swanson said. “They do not harm people but I would advise anyone to not touch any jellyfish because there’s really no reason to do that.”

The jellyfish are a food source for sea turtles, which are busy laying eggs right now.

“Cannonball jellyfish and a lot of the other jellyfish are a great food source for the sea turtles that visit the island,” Swanson said. “We actually had our first sea turtle nest two nights ago.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s