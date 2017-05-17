Jellyfish washing up on eastern shores

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)–As waters warm up, beach visitors should be on the lookout for jellyfish.

Over at Hammocks Beach State Park’s Bear Island, rangers say they’ve seen jellyfish washing up on the shores, but haven’t seen any Portuguese man-of-war jellyfish, which are more venomous.

Rangers say the amount of jellyfish washing up is typical for this time of year.

“Most of the jellyfish that we are seeing wash up on our beach are the cannonball jellyfish,” Ranger Brian Swanson said. “They do not harm people but I would advise anyone to not touch any jellyfish because there’s really no reason to do that.”

The jellyfish are a food source for sea turtles, which are busy laying eggs right now.

“Cannonball jellyfish and a lot of the other jellyfish are a great food source for the sea turtles that visit the island,” Swanson said. “We actually had our first sea turtle nest two nights ago.”