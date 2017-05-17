Interstate 95 reopened in North Carolina after crash kills 5

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) – Interstate 95 has reopened after a crash that killed five people near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road reopened around 1 a.m. Wednesday, about 12 hours after the crash.

The Highway Patrol says the six-vehicle wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday about 10 miles in Robeson County.

Trooper William Henning said three adults and two children died in the crash. The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Four people were hurt. Two were flown to a hospital in Chapel Hill and another was flown to a hospital in Florence, South Carolina. The fourth person was taken to a Lumberton hospital.

Video from television news helicopters showed at least two tractor-trailers with several other vehicles that appear to have been involved.

