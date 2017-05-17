Greenville police: Car collides into AutoZone after passenger grabs wheel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A car collided into the Auto Zone located at 1890 SE Greenville Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

The crash is still under investigation, but according to a preliminary report from Greenville police, the driver lost control of a 2008 Dodge sedan after the passenger in the car grabbed the steering wheel.

The car hit an embankment and became airborne before hitting the store.

Driver impairment is not suspected, officers said.

The driver, 52-year-old Elizabeth Speight Pugh of Greenville was not transported.

She has been charged with driving while license revoked.

The passenger, 49-year-old James Richard Bailey, of Greenville, was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

The estimated damage to the car is listed at approximately $6,000, and the investigation is ongoing.