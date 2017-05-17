Floods cause loss of property tax revenue in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — As the town of Grifton continues to pick up the pieces after flooding, they’re also getting some bad news in lost tax revenue.

Heavy rains in April have lead to further damage in the town, with three massive sinkholes forcing town officials to shut down the Creekside RV Park. But the sinkholes are not the worst of the town’s concerns.

The flooding brought on by Matthew lead FEMA to buy out 12 homes, worth a combined $500,000 of taxable property. That means the town will lose $3,100 to $3,400 in tax revenue.

Grifton Town Manager Joseph Johnson said while that doesn’t sound like a lot, it starts to add up over the years, especially for a town their size.

“You could use those funds to purchase vehicles and make payments on things, like five or six-year payment plans and stuff like that,” said Johnson. “So that pretty much takes that ability away from you.”

For some in Grifton like Angela Gay, flooding has just become an unfortunate reality.

“We moved here thinking that we’re moving from possibly being flooded,” Gay said.

She’s not one of the ones being bought out by FEMA, but she still experiences rising water, most notably during Matthew.

“I would walk out on the porch with a flashlight and shine the water as far as I could and just pray that it wasn’t going to get in the house,” said Gay.

Many areas are in the 100-year flood plain, but they have had two floods just in the last seven months.