First Alert Forecast: High heat & humidity in the forecast starting today

SUMMARY: High pressure builds off the Southeast coast, bringing hot and humid weather for much of the week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear, quiet, and mild. Temperatures are in the 60’s inland to around 70 at the coast. There are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Lots of sun, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s inland, low 80’s at the coast. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s to arond 70.

A LOOK AHEAD: Heat & humidity continue through the end of the week with a slight chance for a pop-up storm Thursday and Friday afternoon. A better chance for rain and slightly cooler weather settles in by the weekend.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 67 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 0% 90 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 83 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 70 ° F precip: 10% 73 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 86 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast