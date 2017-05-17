First Alert Forecast: High heat & humidity in the forecast starting today

SUMMARY: High pressure builds off the Southeast coast, bringing hot and humid weather for much of the week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear, quiet, and mild. Temperatures are in the 60’s inland to around 70 at the coast. There are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Lots of sun, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80’s and low 90’s inland, low 80’s at the coast. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s to arond 70.

A LOOK AHEAD: Heat & humidity continue through the end of the week with a slight chance for a pop-up storm Thursday and Friday afternoon. A better chance for rain and slightly cooler weather settles in by the weekend.

