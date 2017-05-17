Ex-UNC player Hairston arrested on outstanding warrant

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say former North Carolina and NBA player P.J. Hairston has been arrested in Wrightsville Beach on an outstanding warrant.

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House said Hairston was arrested Wednesday and officials at the New Hanover County Detention Facility said he was being held on $1,000 unsecured bond.

House said police stopped a man driving Hairston’s car following an incident at a beach shop. When they checked the car’s plates, they discovered a warrant for Hairston in Orange County for harassing communication. House says Hairston was cooperative.

Hairston played just two seasons at North Carolina due to NCAA rule violations. He was drafted by Miami in 2014, has also played for Charlotte and Memphis and is on the roster of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Houston’s G-League affiliate.