Deputies: Washington man flees courtroom after sentencing

The man only made it a few blocks before being caught, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said.

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who had just been sentenced to prison Wednesday ran from the Superior Courtroom in Washington in an attempt to escape, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was not in their custody when he ran and so was not in restraints nor was he under guard at the time.

Emil Taylor of Washington began his escape at about 10:14 a.m. and was caught less than five minutes later near the intersection of Third Street and VanNorden Street, a few blocks away.

Taylor was taken into custody by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies with assistance from officers with the Washington Police Department and probation officers with the Department of Adult Corrections.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s