Deputies: Washington man flees courtroom after sentencing

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who had just been sentenced to prison Wednesday ran from the Superior Courtroom in Washington in an attempt to escape, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was not in their custody when he ran and so was not in restraints nor was he under guard at the time.

Emil Taylor of Washington began his escape at about 10:14 a.m. and was caught less than five minutes later near the intersection of Third Street and VanNorden Street, a few blocks away.

Taylor was taken into custody by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies with assistance from officers with the Washington Police Department and probation officers with the Department of Adult Corrections.