Deputies: Two employees arrested after drugs sold at East Coast Wings in Washington

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two East Coast Wings employees were arrested Friday after the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they were selling drugs out of the Washington restaurant.

Emanuel Ruffin, 30, of Chocowinity has been charged with two counts of trafficking in opiates, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lamar Perry, 28, of Washington, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest stemmed from complaints investigators received.

Before Friday, investigators said they made a purchase of prescription pain pills from Ruffin at East Coast Wings and witnessed other people conducting drug deals with Ruffin and other employees.

After watching Ruffin and Perry conduct a drug deal on Friday while conducting at surveillance at East Coast Wings, the two were arrested while sitting in a vehicle.

Investigators said they found marijuana packaged for resale and digital scales in the vehicle.

Ruffin was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $40,000.00 secured bond. Perry was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $6,000.00 secured bond.

More arrest are expected, deputies said.

