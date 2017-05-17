Cycling event to honor those lost in biking accidents

GREENVILE, N.C. (WNCT) – A national event highlighting the importance of bicycle safety and to honor those who have lost their lives while riding a bike is happening in Greenville.

Sponsored by the east Carolina chapter of Velo cycling organization, Ride of Silence not only points out the importance for bicyclists to follow the rules of the road, but motorists as well.

Organizers said some of the best tips are to know the rules of the road.

Adding motorists share the same set of responsibilities as bicyclists.

Some others tips are to use proper hand signals, wearing a helmet and reflective clothing.

Event officials said motorists should not drive distracted, sharing the road with everyone

Event organizer, Steve Hardy-Braz has personally been affected while riding his bike when he was involved in a hit and run situation on Evans St.

“Recently I was clipped by a car in a hit and run accident here on Evans Street, “said Hardy-Braz.

“So rather than being angry about it, I channel that energy into advocating for safer roads.”

Luckily, he didn’t suffer any major injuries and was able to walk away from the accident.

He said that is one of the reasons the Ride of Silence is important to him.

The 10 mile event is scheduled to start at the uptown bicycle post Wednesday at 7:30.