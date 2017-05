GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police said a suspect is in custody after an armed confrontation at a tobacco store.

It happened Tuesday night around 8:00 at D’s Drive Thru Tobacco Mart. That’s on east 10th Street.

Greenville Police said the suspect made a purchase earlier in the evening and later realized he was shorted change. They said the suspect returned to the store where an altercation ensued and the suspect pulled out a gun.

Charges are pending.