Ayden Police Chief warns officers of fentanyl dangers when dealing with drug arrests

AYDEN, NC (WNCT)- The alarming story has caught the attention of law enforcement agencies here in the east. Ayden police Chief Barry Stanley says the fact that officer Green brushed the fentanyl with his hands caused an immediate reaction is scary.

What scares him, even more, is the thought of the drug hurting family members. He says officers go home in their uniforms all the time and hug their loved ones before changing out of their uniforms.

“I’ve shared it with all my officers as an officer safety tip and I hope that they would check each other out after they come in contact with heroin and other drugs that contain fentanyl,” Ayden Police Chief Barry Stanley said.

He says this is just one example of why officers should always take extra precautions.

