Annual MDA Lock-Up event to place Pitt Co. community leaders behind bars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Business and community leaders from the Pitt County area are set to be “locked up” Wednesday at the Hometown Harley-Davidson.

It’s all to raise money for “bail” in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Community leaders in the area have have volunteered to go behind bars as part of MDA’s fundraising program. During the event, the jailbirds will be locked up for one hour and attempt to raise bail by calling on their friends, family, and colleagues to contribute to MDA’s life-saving mission.

“Many MDA families in Pitt County are faced with the daily challenges brought on by the effects of diseases like muscular dystrophy, ALS, and spinal muscular atrophy. Everyday freedoms like walking, talking and even breathing can be taken away by these muscle-debilitating diseases,” said Fundraising Coordinator Angelica Hickey. “But with support from our generous Lock-Up participants and community members, we can help change that by raising critical funds and awareness that will help kids and adults break free from the barriers that these life-threatening diseases often bring.”

There are expected to be more than 300 Lock-Up events throughout the U.S. in 2017. Last year, jailbirds, dedicated participants, raised $10.3 million through Lock-Up for MDA.

Every dollar raised through Lock-Up benefits MDA’s mission to fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care at the the MDA Care Center at UNC at Chapel Hill and Duke.

Funds raised also make MDA Summer Camp possible for local kids.

To learn more about the MDA Lock-Up program and how to get involved, contact Fundraising Coordinator Angelica Hickey at 910-763-3114 or ahickey@mdausa.org or visit mda.org/LockUp.