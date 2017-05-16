Winterville PD hosting social media safety class

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police in Winterville will host a social media safety class for parents and children Tuesday.

It’s taking place in the Winterville Community Room located at the Winterville Police, Fire, Rescue & EMS building from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) investigator Detective James Brown will cover a range of topics including Online Predators, Cyberbullying, Reputation Issues, Inappropriate Sites, and Privacy Issues. Det. Brown will also talk with parents, their children, and teenagers about safe use of internet and social media on several electronic devices.

The police department said that it hopes to build a bridge for parents and children to have an open line of communication about the realities of our online and social media lives long after the class concludes.

The class is free for anyone to attend but open to the first 120 attendees.