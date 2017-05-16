Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office implements iris biometric technology to identify offenders

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Iris biometric identification technology will be used to identify offenders in Wayne County.

The sheriff’s office said it will detail its successful implementation of the cost-effective and innovative tech in a Tuesday morning news conference.

In a news release, the agency said the iris biometric identification system provides quicker and more accurate identification of offenders locally and nationally. It added that the technology will improve the safety of the public and staff by quickly (in seconds) and accurately confirming the identity of previously entered offenders.

The investment will result in significant efficiencies as well as improving public safety. Iris biometric technology captures the unique features contained in the human iris and compares those features against a database of individuals who have been previously enrolled in Wayne County and in other participating law enforcement agencies across the nation.