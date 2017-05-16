Warsaw Fire Dept. warns of weak roofs after firefighter falls through

By Published: Updated:

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT)–A fire department in the East is raising concerns about roof structures and the safety of fire fighters when responding.

The Warsaw Fire Department responded to a residential fire off Stewart Circle on Sunday.

While arriving, smoke was pouring out of the building.

“We hadn’t been there that long when we noticed that the roof was deteriorating,” Chief John Blackmore said. “It surprised us because usually, a roof will hold up a little bit longer than what this one was doing.”

While responding, a fireman fell through the roof. Luckily he wasn’t injured. Only after did the department notice something troubling.

“The components of the roof are 3/8 or less inch plywood on a 24-inch roof system, which means the rafters are 24 inches apart,” Deputy Chief Joal Smith said.

The plywood wasn’t thick enough to support the weight, and is less than current code requirements of 5/8 inch.

“We want to get the word out to other firefighters in this area to be extremely cautious of these roofs,” Chief Blackmore said. “Pay attention to them especially under fire conditions. Know that these roofs can deteriorate very rapidly.”

The apartments were constructed in the 1970s. Updates were made since then, but not to the roof structure.

“We hope the new building codes are being enforced and so that other departments don’t experience what we did over the weekend,” Assistant Chief Lee Graham said.

The department says there is a lesson from this story.

“Nobody likes to talk about the close calls or doesn’t like to talk about it when things don’t go perfectly, but that’s one way that we can learn,” Chief Blackmore said.

The insurance company is still assessing the damage and there’s no set date for when renovations will begin.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s