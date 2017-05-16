Vidant Medical Center Behavioral Health sponsors 2017 Mental Health Expo

By and Published:
Mental health conference and expo (Image 1)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Vidant Medical Center Behavioral Health is sponsoring the 2017 Mental Health Expo.

The expo, which takes place Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., is expected to feature more than 50 exhibitors from service organizations available to answer questions and provide information about local mental health and substance abuse resources.

The education series will feature topics including psychiatric hospitalization, stress management, and adolescent substance abuse.

Mayor Allen Thomas is also expected to attend the event at the East Carolina Heart Institute.

 

