Uptown Greenville parking study wants your opinion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Finding a parking spot in Uptown Greenville right now is challenging, especially during the workday or for an event.

On Tuesday, the comprehensive parking study wants your thoughts on how to improve the parking situation.

Officials at Uptown Greenville hold these parking studies to benefit everyone and create a more enjoyable experience when coming to Uptown.

The biggest thing the experts behind the study want 9 On Your Side to tell you is to go and give your thoughts on how parking can be improved.

According to Uptown Greenville, one area they are focusing on is the downtown area because of the limited space.

The Dickinson Ave. corridor area is also a target because of new businesses and housing plans popping up in the area.

“As we see the conversations around parking intensify, it is important to realize Greenville is a growing city,” says Bianca Shoneman of Uptown Greenville.

“Whenever you go to a metropolitan area or an urbanized area, you will experience some parking grief, it’s just part of being in a concentrated area.”

The meeting is happening Tuesday at 3:30 at the Sheppard Memorial Library, so find a spot and give your thought.