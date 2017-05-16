Two fires burning in Croatan National Forest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Firefighters are responding to two wildfires in the Croatan National Forest.

A fire located four miles southwest of Newport and eight miles west of Morehead City fire officials are referring to as the Mother’s Day Fire started Sunday and as of Monday afternoon covered approximately 50 acres.

Crews conducted a burnout operation to secure containment lines in preparation for south winds on Monday, and they patrolled and mopped up the line.

The fire was not contained as of Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Millis Swamp Fire, located five miles west of Newport, also started Sunday and was at 2.6 acres as of Monday.

Officials said the fire was 50 percent contained Monday, and they were in mop-up and patrol status.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

With no rain is expected within the next 10 to 14 days, officials are warning to be extremely careful with outdoor burning.