Town of Wallace holds strawberry festival

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) —The town of Wallace is reaping the benefits from its strawberry festival this past weekend.

The town says about 15,000 folks came out to enjoy fresh strawberries, rides and entertainment.

The money raised from the festival is going into downtown revitalization projects.

“This year we wanted to do a downtown sound system so you could have announcements and music going throughout the whole downtown,” Matt Livingston, town manager, said. “There will be wireless speakers throughout the downtown area so shoppers can hear music while they shop.”

Last year the town used the money it raised to buy trees and plant them along the streetscape.

The town is finishing up counting all of the money but expects to have plenty to purchase the equipment.

Everything is coming up strawberries as the town of Wallace gears up to host its annual festival featuring the sweet red fruit.

Attendees can enjoy fresh berries, ice cream and jams.

The festival also features rides, vendors and helicopter rides.

The town manager says while it’s a fun event the festival helps bring in at least $10,000 dollars to the area.

 

