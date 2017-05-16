Southwest HS students earn fire-fighting, emergency medical credentials during vehicle crash scenario

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A vehicle crash scenario offered some high school students the opportunity to learn about programs that’ll help them earn fire-fighting and emergency medical credentials.

It took place Monday at 9 a.m. at Southwest High School in Jacksonville. It was preceded with a safety brief and last about two hours.

The vehicle crash scenario centered on a vehicle running across school property and hitting several solid objects before it comes to a stop. Heavily damaged, it’s occupied by a 56-year-old man and an infant baby in a car seat. Both are trapped in the vehicle. As part of the scenario, the infant was experiencing difficulty breathing that caused the driver to panic, losing control of the vehicle and crashing.

Firefighter 3 students’ goals are to:

Establish command Conduct a size-up Evaluate scene safety Stabilize vehicle Protect vehicle from fire (hose line on ground) Deenergize vehicle Door removal for rescue Roll roof for rescue

EMT’s goals are:

Patient stabilization Complete a patient assessment on all patients Treat infant for any illness or any other injuries Treat adult for any illness or any other injuries Prep both patients for transport Continue reassessment of all patients.

Those course credentials are earned from the Office of the State Fire Marshall and the Office of Emergency Medical Services.

