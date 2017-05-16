Rampants lead several area teams in 4th round of NCHSAA playoffs

GREENVILLE (WNCT) JH Rose senior Gregory Hardison drove in all three Rampant runs with an RBI double and a two run home run as JH Rose slipped past Heritage, 3-2 in the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs.

The Rampants will now take on Holly Springs in the Eastern semifinals.

Here are the other third round baseball and softball scores:

BASEBALL

Rosewood 11, Northside 1

Whiteville 5, Riverside 0

Topsail 13, West Craven 3

Edenton 2, Roanoke Rapids 1

South Granville 13, Ayden-Grifton 2

North Lenoir 3, St. Pauls 1

SOFTBALL

South Central 5, Holly Springs 4

Riverside 3, Wallace-Rose Hill 2 8 Innings

Lee Co. 8, Richlands 1

Princeton 2, East Carteret 0