Rampants lead several area teams in 4th round of NCHSAA playoffs

GREENVILLE (WNCT) JH Rose senior Gregory Hardison drove in all three Rampant runs with an RBI double and a two run home run as JH Rose slipped past Heritage, 3-2 in the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs.
The Rampants will now take on Holly Springs in the Eastern semifinals.
Here are the other third round baseball and softball scores:
BASEBALL
Rosewood 11, Northside 1
Whiteville 5, Riverside 0
Topsail 13, West Craven 3
Edenton 2, Roanoke Rapids 1
South Granville 13, Ayden-Grifton 2
North Lenoir 3, St. Pauls 1
SOFTBALL
South Central 5, Holly Springs 4
Riverside 3, Wallace-Rose Hill 2 8 Innings
Lee Co. 8, Richlands 1
Princeton 2, East Carteret 0