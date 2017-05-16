Onslow Co. program packs food for needy kids; gets service award on Small Business Week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s Small Business Week in Onslow County!

The theme for this year is Honoring Small Business “Dream Big – Start Small.” Like its national counterpart, it aims to recognize the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce Small Business Committee will participate in a number of events.

On Tuesday, the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award gave tribute to C.H.E.W. Backpack Task Force for making a difference in the community and their place of work by using their time, talents and compassion to positively impact the lives of others. The Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award Luncheon was held at the Jacksonville Conference Center in Jacksonville.

The task force oversees the implementation of the C.H.E.W. Backpack Program in the Richlands community.

Every Friday, volunteers pack food items at the Mission Center at Richlands United Methodist Church and distribute backpacks to at least 100 children identified by school’s social workers as vulnerable children.

Rev. Edgar De Jesus accepted the award on behalf of the task force.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Coastal Carolina Community College’s Small Business Center will host complementary informative morning and evening workshops at the Melton Skills Center (Coastal Carolina Community College). Registration is required for all events at 910-938-6322.

Wednesday, May 17 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Small Business Roundtable

Thursday, May 18 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm – AmericanDreamU VETRACONx / 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Crowdfunding 101

Wrapping up on Friday, First Citizens Bank Small Business of the Year Award will recognize an active Chamber of Commerce member in good standing for at least five years that owns or manages a business with twenty-five employees or less which provides valuable business, service and/or profession to the community. The award ceremony will be held at the cafeteria at Onslow Memorial Hospital located at 317 Western Boulevard Jacksonville, NC 28546. Tickets are available for $10.00 per person. Please RSVP Caitlin A. Diaz at (910)347-3141 ext. 251 or businessservices@jacksonvilleonline.org.