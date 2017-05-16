New Bern middle school kitchen to benefit special needs students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A newly equipped classroom at H.J. MacDonald Middle School will benefit special needs students.

Monday at noon, the school hosted a ribbon cutting celebration as part of its valuable community partnership with BSH Home Appliances Corporation. The business recently supplied appliances for use in the classroom benefitting the Exceptional Children’s Program.

After BSH representatives received a letter from HJ MacDonald Middle School teachers, the business equipped a classroom with a state of the art stove, top of the line dishwasher, washing machine and dryer. The district’s maintenance department then installed brand new kitchen cabinets along with wheelchair accessible counter space.

The Exceptional Children’s classroom prepares students with life skills critical for the real

Representatives from BSH in New Bern and Irvine, California all visited the new BSH equipped classroom.