New Bern man sent to prison as habitual felon

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was sent to prison on felony charges Tuesday and was sentenced as a habitual felon.

Tommy Geter, 40, of New Bern was convicted upon his guilty plea to felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny.

The District Attorney’s Office said Geter was found in a pickup outside a Tractor Supply Company in New Bern at about 2:45 a.m. in October 2016 with drugs and drug paraphernalia after stealing a riding mower and some pumpkins.

In November 2016, the District Attorney’s Office said Geter, who was living with his grandparents, broke into the garage of his next door neighbor and stole power tools and gas cans that he hid is grandparent’s garage. The police were called, and the stolen property was found, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Geter has prior felony convictions for larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, taking indecent liberties with a child, and larceny of a motor vehicle. As a result, he qualified for sentencing as an habitual felon. Judge Alford sentenced Geter to a prison term of 90-120 months (7-1/2 to 10 years).

The cases were investigated by the New Bern Police Department and the Trent Woods Police Department.