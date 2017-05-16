Multiple fatalities in 6-vehicle collision on I-95 in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol confirmed multiple people are dead following a six-vehicle collision on Interstate 95 in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon.

The entire interstate is closed near mile marker 10 between Lumberton and the South Carolina border.

NCDOT says the road could stay closed until 6 p.m.

Officials said the collision involved three tractor-trailers and three other vehicles.

The Highway Patrol could not confirm the number of dead as of 4:15 p.m.

There was a hazmat situation immediately following the collision but that fire was extinguished, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

WBTW-TV reported viewer Vicki Harding Sorensen posted a photo from I-95 with visible smoke coming from the area. According to Sorensen, many motorists have been stuck in the area since 12:45 p.m. and people are walking around on the interstate.

The following detour is in place:

Motorists headed northbound must take Exit 2 and turn left onto N.C. 130 North. Continue onto N.C. 130 North to U.S. 301 North/Bond Street. Follow U.S. 301 North to get back to I-95 North.

For drivers traveling south, take Exit 10 and turn right onto U.S. 301 South. Continue for nine miles and turn left onto N.C. 130 East/East Main Street to turn onto I-95 South.