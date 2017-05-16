In reversal, high school to honor dead student at graduation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old lifeguard who was electrocuted and drowned at a swimming pool will be recognized at her high school’s graduation following widespread backlash at an initial decision not to.

The News & Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2pOgKfa ) that Wake County Schools said in a statement Monday that Rachel Rosoff will be recognized at Enloe High School’s June graduation with a vase placed on stage and a moment of silence.

The reversal comes after national coverage of the school’s initial decision to not mention Rosoff by name, citing inability to provide trained professionals to support students at the ceremony. An online petition against the decision amassed 13,500 signatures from all over the world.

Rosoff died Sept. 3, 2016, a week into her senior year.