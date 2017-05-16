Greenville hosts public forum to address parking issues

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville hosted a public forum at Sheppard Memorial Library Tuesday to figure out possible solutions to parking issues.

The meeting stems from a parking consultant group brought in by the Greenville City Council to come up with solutions to center city parking.

Expected development of Uptown over the next few years has caused the council to look at present and future parking problems.

Some Uptown business owners expressed frustration, saying the move of city employees into the parking deck has left them at a loss for where to direct customers to park.

Others expressed confusion with Uptown signage.

The consultant group says it plans to bring all these ideas together.
“We try to develop parking and management policies and procedures, enforcement adjudication, zoning, you name it,” said Connor. “We’re going to look at it and determine: Can we tweak it and can we make it better? And if we can’t make it better let’s rebuild it and start again.”

It is part of an effort that has involved many city entities such as Uptown Greenville, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and, of course, the City Council.

