First Alert Forecast: Big heat & humidity build in this week

SUMMARY: High pressure builds off the Southeast coast, bringing hot and humid weather for much of the week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear with patchy fog in a few spots inland this morning. Temperatures are in the 40s & 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm with humidity staying comfortable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s inland, upper 70’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear with warm temperatures in the 60s overnight.

A LOOK AHEAD: Heat & humidity build in for the middle and end of the week. Other than a few isolated pop-up afternoon storms, expect sunshine and summer-like weather.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

