First Alert Forecast: Big heat & humidity build in this week

SUMMARY: High pressure builds off the Southeast coast, bringing hot and humid weather for much of the week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear with patchy fog in a few spots inland this morning. Temperatures are in the 40s & 50’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm with humidity staying comfortable. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s inland, upper 70’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear with warm temperatures in the 60s overnight.

A LOOK AHEAD: Heat & humidity build in for the middle and end of the week. Other than a few isolated pop-up afternoon storms, expect sunshine and summer-like weather.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
58° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
60° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
71° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
74° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
85° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
69° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
80° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
86° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
89° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
90° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
91° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
92° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
92° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
91° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
89° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
83° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
73° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
