JACKSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Down East Drug Task Force will detail a recent drug arrest Tuesday afternoon.

They’re holding a news conference at 2 p.m. at the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Northampton County Sheriff Jack Smith will be joined by Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes, Bertie County Sheriff John Holley, and Ahoskie Police Chief Troy Fitzhugh.

Stay with 9 On Your Side for more details about the arrest as they become available.