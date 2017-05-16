Domestic Violence continues to be an issue in our area, NC, and country

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Washington County murder and The Greene County homicide are just the most recent examples of domestic violence. It’s an ongoing issue in our area. Unfortunately, it’s nothing new. Domestic violence is the second most recorded crime in the United States. The problem is, most times people don’t report it until it’s too late.

“Killed babies, then kill his wife, oh my, never in my life I would thought that would happen,” Phyllis Louise Carr said.” I didn’t want to talk to nobody; I didn’t want to be around nobody. That’s how bad it hurt, and it still hurts. I think it’s going to hurt all my life.”

Phyllis Louise Carr is the grandmother of Bryana Carr, one of four people who died in a Greenville homicide this past August.

Our area is no stranger to domestic violence cases. In November, a mother and daughter killed in Martin County. Just last week a pregnant woman in Washington county.

“Something that would very closely resemble terrorism within the home,” Pitt County Sergeant John Guard said.

Sergeant Guard spends most of his time on these types of cases. He says there is an issue in our community, North Carolina, and across the country

“Back in 2012 of all the homicides that were committed in the state of North Carolina, 25 percent, at least 25 percent of those murders occurred in the context domestic violence,” Guard said.

So how do we change that statistic? Sergeant Guard says the answer comes in the form of two words, speak up. Something this grieving grandmother wishes someone did.

“Never want this to happen to nobody,” Carr said.

Sergeant Guard says most of the time, there is always someone who knows something is going on. He encourages them to seek help or tell law enforcement.

As for the Carr’s, they want to start a domestic violence awareness campaign. They plan to launch it in August. A date near the one year anniversary of the Greenville quadruple murder.