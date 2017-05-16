Deputies: Man flashed motorists on U.S. 64, wore nothing but mask

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCT) — A Franklin County man Nash County deputies said multiple times stood completely nude on the shoulder of U.S. 64 Westbound wearing nothing but a mask has been arrested.

Bobby Marshall, 52, of Louisburg, has been charged with five counts of indecent exposure.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said they received calls on five separate occasions in reference to a man flashing passing motorists as they drove by, but each time the man would flee the area before deputies arrived.

Deputies identified Marshall as a suspect and arrested him Tuesday.

He was being held in lieu of $1,250 bail.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Deputies: Man flashed motorists on U.S. 64, wore nothing but mask

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s