Cooper visiting DC for conference, delegation meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is visiting the nation’s capital to speak at a conference organized by a liberal advocacy group before huddling with the state’s congressional delegation to redouble efforts to obtain more federal Hurricane Matthew relief.

Cooper was set to give remarks Tuesday morning at the “Ideas Conference” by the Center for American Progress at a Washington hotel. The conference is bringing together Democratic governors, members of Congress and national activists.

The new governor also planned to meet privately with North Carolina’s House and Senate members later in the day on Capitol Hill. Cooper is sounding the alarm after he said last week the state would receive just $6 million of the more than $900 million in additional Matthew recovery funds it requested.