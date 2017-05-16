5th graders to learn about farm-fresh food from Vivian Howard of A Chef’s Life

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – An entire fifth-grade class will get a tour of the Kinston Farmer’s Market Tuesday from Vivian Howard, host of Peabody and Emmy Award-winning television series, A Chef’s Life.

The outing, “A Chef’s Life’s Farm to Fifth Grade Field Trip,” is geared to educate kids on the value of farmers and the origin of fresh food. It’ll feature a tour of the market and samples of locally-grown fruits and vegetables. Howard will lead the class of nearly 40 Southeast Elementary school students on a fun exploration of the market and introduce them to farmers. Students will also get to sample food from Howard’s food truck. That day will wrap with a scavenger hunt that gives students an opportunity to meet farmers and learn their way around the market.

It’s all thanks to the State Employees’ Credit Union members via SECU Foundation, which began sponsoring the PBS show last fall. The “Farm to Fifth Grade” program meets the foundation’s mission to promote local and community development across North Carolina through educational initiatives and programs.

“SECU members are happy to support Chef Vivian Howard and A Chef’s Life,” said Jama Dagenhart, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “Her passion as a chef and her use of fresh ingredients from local farms really resonates and brings the community together. The ‘Farm to Fifth Grade’ program is an excellent extension of her ongoing efforts, helping students learn the value of local farmers and the nutritional benefits of fresh food.”

Visit http://www.ncsecufoundation.org for more information about SECU Foundation.

The fifth season of A CHEF’S LIFE airs on UNC-TV and PBS stations around the country beginning October 2017. For more information about A CHEF’S LIFE, visit www.achefslifeseries.com