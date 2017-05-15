Sheriff: Walstonburg man confesses to fatally shooting Elm City girlfriend

WNCT Staff Published:

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A Walstonburg man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

It happened Sunday night.

The Greene County Sheriff, Lemmie Smith, said his deputies responded to the report of a subject shot on Bel Air Drive. But before they arrived on scene, 63-year-old James Thomas Williams stopped them and confessed to the crime, turning himself in.

Deputies headed to the scene, confirming the death of 44-year-old Jacqueline Winstead of Elm City. She had been fatally shot.

Williams was placed under arrest and charged with an open count of murder. He’s in jail under no bond.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s