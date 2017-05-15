Sheriff: Walstonburg man confesses to fatally shooting Elm City girlfriend

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A Walstonburg man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend.

It happened Sunday night.

The Greene County Sheriff, Lemmie Smith, said his deputies responded to the report of a subject shot on Bel Air Drive. But before they arrived on scene, 63-year-old James Thomas Williams stopped them and confessed to the crime, turning himself in.

Deputies headed to the scene, confirming the death of 44-year-old Jacqueline Winstead of Elm City. She had been fatally shot.

Williams was placed under arrest and charged with an open count of murder. He’s in jail under no bond.