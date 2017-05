MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) – Pitt Community College completed an undefeated run in the Region X, Division II tournament with a 13-10 win over Guilford Tech Monday night in Morehead City.

The victory and Region X championship sends the Bulldogs to the NJCAA World Series in Enid, Oklahoma at David Allen Memorial Ballpark starting May 27th.

The Bulldogs were 4-0 in the tournament and scored at least 13 runs in all four games.