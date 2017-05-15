Man convicted in Carteret County of 1987 murder gets parole

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A man convicted of murder and other charges in 1987 has been approved for parole.

William Freuler, 73, was convicted on July 14, 1987, of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Parole was approved via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program known as MAPP.  MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Parole Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

Under the agreement, Freuler’s parole release date is June 30.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994.  The Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s