Man convicted in Carteret County of 1987 murder gets parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A man convicted of murder and other charges in 1987 has been approved for parole.

William Freuler, 73, was convicted on July 14, 1987, of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Parole was approved via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program known as MAPP. MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Parole Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

Under the agreement, Freuler’s parole release date is June 30.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994. The Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.