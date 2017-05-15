Make it Monday: Entertaining must-haves for brunch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With mid-May here, many are looking forward to outdoor entertaining.

In this week’s Make it Monday, we stopped by Plum Tree Bistro owner and executive chef Heather Vandersloot’s home as she shows us how to put together a Sunday brunch sure to please everyone.

“You need to have an entrée and then you build from the entrée out, fruits, something to drink,” said Chef Heather.

For the brunch she demonstrated for 9 On Your Side, she made Continental Egg Bake and salmon salad with dates and crushed pineapple on toasted bagels as entrees.

Also on the table is bacon, local asparagus, assorted seasons fruits, cinnamon buns and croissants.

She also prepared a rose champagne drink. “It’s a Campus Oaks Rose and we added pineapple juice and a little bit of Peach Schnapps to it,” said Chef Heather.

When it comes to the look of the table, Chef Heather suggests keeping white dishes on hand so it’s easy to incorporate colors all throughout the year with difference serving pieces, napkins, and table decorations.

As an expert entertainer, she offers this advice: Don’t stress when planning because that will take away all the fun.

“It’s for friends and family, it’s to get together. It’s not so much about the food it’s about the fellowship, with your friends,” said Chef Heather.

