Kinston police: Man runs into clothes line fleeing shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to two separate shootings Friday and Saturday, one of which officers said involved a man who was treated for cuts to his face after running into a clothesline while fleeing the area.

The Kinston Police Department said officers responded to a man who was shot on Joyner Drive in Kinston on Saturday at 9:35 p.m.

Daewon Hines was hit in the leg and driven to UNC Lenoir by a personal vehicle, officers said.

Police said Shyeim Adams was treated for lacerations to his face after he ran into the clothesline while fleeing the scene.

Two residences were hit by gunfire, and the shooting is still under investigation.

On Friday, police responded to separate shots fired call in the Carey Road and Washington Avenue. Officers said two people were in a residence at the 600 block of Carey Road that had been struck by gunfire.

No one was hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.