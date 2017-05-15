Kinston police: Man runs into clothes line fleeing shooting

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to two separate shootings Friday and Saturday, one of which officers said involved a man who was treated for cuts to his face after running into a clothesline while fleeing the area.

The Kinston Police Department said officers responded to a man who was shot on Joyner Drive in Kinston on Saturday at 9:35 p.m.

Daewon Hines was hit in the leg and driven to UNC Lenoir by a personal vehicle, officers said.

Police said Shyeim Adams was treated for lacerations to his face after he ran into the clothesline while fleeing the scene.

Two residences were hit by gunfire, and the shooting is still under investigation.

On Friday, police responded to separate shots fired call in the Carey Road and Washington Avenue. Officers said two people were in a residence at the 600 block of Carey Road that had been struck by gunfire.
No one was hurt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Dept. at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s