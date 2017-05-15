Jacksonville hosts Peace Officers Memorial Observance

Annual tribute a part of Police Week

By and Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community and law enforcement leaders will attend a local observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day on Monday. , May 15,

It’s happening at 10:00 AM at the monument area adjacent to the pond in the Jacksonville Commons.

The event will pay tribute to the thousands of men and women who serve with extraordinary bravery. It will include an honor guard, ceremonial music, and laying of the ceremonial wreath. There will also be keynote remarks from Representative Phil Shepherd, NC House District 15.

“The observance allows us to remember the heroes who have laid down their lives in pursuit of a safer, more just society,” said Chief Mike Yaniero, Director of Public Safety.

 

