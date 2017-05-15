Jacksonville building to be part of Caring Community Clinic

Related Coverage Free dental clinic set to open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A building donated to Onslow Community Outreach was dedicated Monday.

It was earlier this year that the Onslow Community Outreach announced it had received the donation of the 3,500 square foot facility, which was the former dentist office of Dr. Ken Morgan.

The dedication of the Dr. Ken & Mary Morgan Building took place Monday afternoon at 1 Dewitt Street in Jacksonville.

“This significant donation by Dr. Morgan is a means to increase access to care for at-risk and medically vulnerable populations,” said Don Herring, chairman of the board of directors for Onslow Community Outreach.

The building will become a component of the Caring Community Clinic.

The Caring Community Clinic’s initial service will be dental care, but there are plans to integrate mental health counseling and prevention and wellness clinics.

“This generous gift from the Morgan family strengthens our capacity to change the lives of our clients,” said Theo McClammy, executive director for the Outreach. “We estimate assisting at least 200 patients at the facility during the first year of operations.”