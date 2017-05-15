Forecast: Summer-like weather pattern persists for the week

SUMMARY: A Bermuda High pressure brings summer-like weather to ENC Details:

THIS MORNING: Clear skies, warm temperatures and a nice little breeze will greet you out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the 60s & 70s. Winds are out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Highs on either side of 80 with sunshine. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, which will make it feel comfortable with less humidity.

TONIGHT: Not as warm tonight, pretty comfortable sleeping weather with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s & 60s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure remains in the area for most of the week bringing summer-like temperatures to ENC.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

