Forecast: Summer-like weather pattern persists for the week

SUMMARY: A Bermuda High pressure brings summer-like weather to ENC  Details:

THIS MORNING: Clear skies, warm temperatures and a nice little breeze will greet you out the door this morning. Temperatures are in the 60s & 70s. Winds are out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Highs on either side of 80 with sunshine. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, which will make it feel comfortable with less humidity.

TONIGHT: Not as warm tonight, pretty comfortable sleeping weather with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s & 60s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure remains in the area for most of the week bringing summer-like temperatures to ENC.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
63° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
66° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
73° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
75° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
82° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
83° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
