Emergency managers discuss Matthew recovery efforts

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – Emergency managers are meeting to discuss Matthew recovery efforts on Monday.

Mike Sprayberry, NC Emergency Management Director, and Dempsey Benton, Director of the Governor’s Hurricane Recovery Office, will meet with local officials to discuss progress in recovery from Hurricane Matthew. They’ll also visit several properties damaged by the flooding.

WNCT’s Tamara Scott met up with them on Dundee Street in Windsor and will have additional details coming up on 9 On Your Side.