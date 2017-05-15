ECU: Partner institutions from around the world to meet this week

GREENVILLE, NC (5/15/17) — East Carolina University is hosting its 10th annual Global Partners in Education Conference this week.

It’s taking place Monday through Wednesday at Gateway Residence Hall on College Hill.

More than 40 representatives from 24 academic institutions and 15 countries who partner with ECU to prepare students to succeed in a global knowledge economy will come together for the conference. It will include keynote speakers Remedios Gomez Arnau, Consul General of Mexico, and ECU Provost Dr. Ron Mitchelson. A panel discussion will also explore the conference theme, which is the intersection of global education with regional economic development.

Several presentations from institutions in countries such as Japan, Turkey, and Algeria will also take place over the three-day conference. Research, collaborations, and faculty-led study abroad opportunity discussions will also take place.

“This conference highlights the value international education brings directly to the region and the tight relationship between global connections and regional economic development,” explained Dr. Jami Leibowitz, interim director for Global Academic Initiatives. “It also provides a forum for strengthening our collaborative relationship around the world and improving upon and developing new programs that will help our students gain the skills, knowledge, and attitudes necessary to thrive in a global knowledge economy.”