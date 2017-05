GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Chapel Hill ended DH Conley’s perfect tennis season with a 5-1 win in the third round of the dual team playoffs held at Riverbirch Tennis Center.

Conley number one Jaxon Wiley was the only Viking to win in singles play. The Wildcats advanced after clinching the match without playing the doubles matches.

DH Conley finished 14-1 on the season. The Vikings have won three consecutive Eastern Carolina 4A-3A tennis championships.